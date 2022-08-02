Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Increases By 39.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,104. The stock has a market cap of $652.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $29.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

