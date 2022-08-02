Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Declines By 32.5%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 9,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,031. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

