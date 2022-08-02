Short Interest in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Increases By 33.5%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 42,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,500,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655,478. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

