Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Declines By 21.9%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 700,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. 59,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $528.92 million, a P/E ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 101,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 212,920 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

