Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Decreases By 18.8%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,701. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 386,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,096,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.