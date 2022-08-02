Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Increases By 27.3%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Synalloy

In other Synalloy news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synalloy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synalloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Synalloy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.