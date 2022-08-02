Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Grows By 29.4%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.4 %

UG opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

