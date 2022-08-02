Short Interest in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Increases By 43.8%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of Velo3D stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 62,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,942. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $295,720,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,847,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 917,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velo3D

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.