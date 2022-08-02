Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Decreases By 21.0%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Zedge Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,645. Zedge has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
