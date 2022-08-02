Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Decreases By 21.0%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zedge Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,645. Zedge has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zedge

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zedge by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zedge by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zedge by 39.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zedge in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zedge by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Zedge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

See Also

