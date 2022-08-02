Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.