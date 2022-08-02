Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.43) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.56) to €15.70 ($16.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GCTAF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Stories

