SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Stephany Fier Sells 25,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,840,985.12.
Stephany Fier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 28th, Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$622,500.00.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
SIL traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
