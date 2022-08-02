Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70.

Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,693,000 after buying an additional 152,373 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,748,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,037,000 after buying an additional 511,536 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

