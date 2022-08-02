Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.40), RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.77 EPS.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

