Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.40), RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.77 EPS.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.