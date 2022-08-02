Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 695,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLTTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

