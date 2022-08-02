Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.06. 883,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,603,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Snap Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

