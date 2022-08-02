Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down to $150.98

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.98, but opened at $143.58. Snowflake shares last traded at $148.40, with a volume of 45,042 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $192.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.