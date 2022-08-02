Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 4,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

