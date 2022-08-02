SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.54 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

SolarWinds Price Performance

NYSE:SWI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 720,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,743. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SolarWinds by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

