SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.54 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

NYSE:SWI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 720,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,743. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SolarWinds by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

