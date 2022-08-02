SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.29

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

