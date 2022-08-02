Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sonos were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after buying an additional 2,292,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after buying an additional 1,525,876 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $69,126,000. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sonos by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,258,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,291,000 after buying an additional 1,027,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after buying an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

Sonos stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Insider Activity at Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,182,219. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Stories

