Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,628,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $127,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

WFC stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 207,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,129,708. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $163.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

