Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $96,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,701,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.