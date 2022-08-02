Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Trading Up 2%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.53). Approximately 35,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 49,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Sourcebio International from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Sourcebio International alerts:

Sourcebio International Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £92.73 million and a P/E ratio of 543.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90.

Sourcebio International Company Profile

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.