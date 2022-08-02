Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio Buys 1,000 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.74 per share, with a total value of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terry Grayson-Caprio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 1,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $348.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 36.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

