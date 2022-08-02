S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.35-$11.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. S&P Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.35-11.55 EPS.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $422.57.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 66.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 145.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

