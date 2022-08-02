SparkPoint (SRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $289,894.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $289,894.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003816 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,767,987,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

