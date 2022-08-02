Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Hits $0.0627 on Top Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $418,057.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 112,152,792 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

