SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.06. 115,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

