SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 109,323 shares.The stock last traded at $87.92 and had previously closed at $88.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

