SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 6.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,658,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,140,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $19,048,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $457.84. 69,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,547. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

