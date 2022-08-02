Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Recommended Stories

