Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $29.92 Average PT from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

