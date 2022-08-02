Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.85.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

