Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 448,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWSSW remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. Springwater Special Situations has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.

