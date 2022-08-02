Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 4.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 37,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,666. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.