Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the June 30th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock opened at 11.38 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52-week low of 7.80 and a 52-week high of 16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of 11.12 and a 200 day moving average of 12.23.
About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund
