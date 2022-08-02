Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $36,079.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 483,542 coins and its circulating supply is 483,434 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance.

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.