St. James Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.86. 1,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

