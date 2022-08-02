St. James Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 3.2% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. 73,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,331. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

