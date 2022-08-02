St. James Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.5% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. 70,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

