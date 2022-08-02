St. James Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 139,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

RTX stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $94.15. 35,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,431. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.