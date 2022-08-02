Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) PT Raised to €66.00

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($67.01) to €48.00 ($49.48) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

