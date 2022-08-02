Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 50,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,397,662 shares in the company, valued at $44,143,867.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $56,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stagwell Trading Up 3.2 %

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Stagwell stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,198. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $642.90 million during the quarter.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

