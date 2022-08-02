Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $55.09.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

