Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0015

Starbase (STAR) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Starbase has a total market cap of $278,297.51 and $37,998.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00127013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

