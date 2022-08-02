Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Starfleet Innotech Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SFIO remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. 581,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Starfleet Innotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Starfleet Innotech Company Profile
