State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $119.25 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Boeing worth $119,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.72. 242,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,093. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.