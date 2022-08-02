State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $163.81 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54,682 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $163,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $189.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,103. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

