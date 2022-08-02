State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,818 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $262,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,308. The firm has a market cap of $362.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.